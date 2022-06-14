Roddy Ricch has gun charges dropped stemming from arrest ahead of Governor's Ball performance

Rapper Roddy Ricch’s criminal charges have been dropped following his Saturday arrest prior to his scheduled performance at New York City’s annual Governor’s Ball music festival.

Ricch, whose legal name is Rodrick Moore, was arrested around 6:20 p.m. Saturday along with two other people after private security team members at Citi Field observed a firearm in a car, according to the New York City Police Department.

The rapper, 23, along with Carlos Collins, 57, and Michael Figueroa, 46, were each charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device.

The Queens District Attorney's Office told NBC News Tuesday: "There’s no public information available for Rodrick Moore. The case against Michael Figueroa is still pending."

The NYPD referred comment to the Queens DA.

A court clerk told the New York Daily News Sunday that the charges against Ricch were dismissed. When a court clerk checked for details on the rapper's case Tuesday over the phone with NBC News, nothing was available.

The charges were not listed in public court dockets for Ricch or Collins.

NBC News has reached out to Ricch's agent and music label, Atlantic Records, for comment.

Figueroa, however, remains charged. He was arraigned Sunday and his next court appearance is set for Friday. His attorney declined to comment on his case.

Ricch's arrest led him to miss his set at Governor's Ball, but he returned to the stage Sunday for the Hot 97 Summer Jam concert held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.