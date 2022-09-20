Roger Federer says he is ‘definitely done’ with professional tennis and has no plans to come out of retirement

Roger Federer has said he is "definitely done" playing professional tennis and has no plans to come out of retirement after announcing last week that he was quitting the sport.

Speaking on NBC's "TODAY" show in an interview set to air Wednesday, Federer, 41, expressed certainty over his decision to retire from the sport after being a face of men's tennis for two decades.

In a clip from the interview with host Savannah Guthrie, Federer said he had no plans of following in the steps of other athletes, including NFL star Tom Brady, who returned to football after a very brief stint in retirement this summer.

"You know, unretiring is a thing now," Guthrie says in the clip, pointing to Brady's decision. "Serena seems to be wavering a little," she said, referencing tennis star Serena Williams.

"No, no. I am definitely done," Federer, the winner of 20 major singles titles, responded. "I know that."

Federer announced his retirement from tennis last Thursday.

“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” he said in an audio message on social media.

Since he won his first major at Wimbledon in 2003, Federer has been one of three major players to regularly top the rankings for much of this century, alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, while Djokovic has claimed 21 major trophies.

Federer said his final competitive matches will be at the Laver Cup in London starting Friday.