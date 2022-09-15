Roger Federer, winner of 20 major singles titles, announces retirement from tennis

Roger Federer, the winner of 20 major singles titles and a face of men's tennis for two decades, announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday.

Since winning his first major at Wimbledon in 2003, Federer has been among a trio of dominant players who have regularly topped ranking for much of this century — he, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles and Djokovic has 21 major trophies on his mantle.

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," Federer, 41, said in an audio message posted to social media.

He said his final competitive matches will be at the Laver Cup in London, starting Sept. 23.

"This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate," he continued.

"I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth."

Federer, whose last Grand Slam win was at the 2018 Australian Open, said injuries and age have finally taken their toll.

"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form," he said. "But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. "

Federer said he'll still pick up a racket in years to come, but not in any major competitions.

"I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour," he said.