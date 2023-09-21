1 dead, over 40 injured in rollover bus crash in New York

One person is dead and over 40 people are injured in a rollover bus crash in New York state on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

New York State Police said on social media at 1:40 p.m. there is an accident investigation in Wawayanda on Interstate 84. The westbound road was closed at exit 15, state police said.

46 people were injured, five of them in critical condition, on the bus full of mostly juveniles, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus told NBC News.

A New York State Police spokesperson confirmed that one person had died.

The bus that crashed had students on it from the Farmingdale School District on Long Island, a district spokesperson said. The students were headed to band camp in Pennsylvania, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Aerial footage of the scene, near the Pennsylvania and New Jersey border in Orange County, New York, show what appears to be a charter bus on its side at the bottom of a steep median that splits the interstate. Ambulances and fire trucks could be seen lining the interstate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.