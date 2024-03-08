Ronny Chieng thinks representation still matters when it comes to animated films

In the new film “Kung Fu Panda 4,” comedian Ronny Chieng, much like his castmates, doesn’t voice anyone who remotely resembles himself. He doesn’t even voice a human. He’s a grumpy fish that lives inside of a pelican’s mouth.

But that doesn’t mean that the representation behind the screen doesn’t matter in this case, he said. Even though the characters in the film are all animated, the movie’s undeniably Asian elements and homage to Chinese culture are bolstered by the presence of its heavily Asian cast, Chieng told NBC News — one that features some heavy hitters like Ke Huy Quan, Awkwafina and James Hong.

He said part of the appeal is that Asians everywhere can get behind the film. “Despite being made in America by Americans, people in China love it,” too, he said, because they cast “people who are authentic to the source material to do the voices for it.”

“I think all those little things add up to the overall kind of authenticity and love of the movie,” he said.

The film, which opens Friday, follows lovable panda Po, voiced by the returning Jack Black, as he’s tasked with appointing a successor to his esteemed role as the Dragon Warrior. But Po, who’s expected to move on as the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, isn’t thrilled to do so, still enamored with the glory and action that comes with being a kung fu fighter. The search, however, takes a turn when a thieving fox named Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina, comes into the picture. To get herself out of trouble, Zhen distracts Po with word of a treacherous sorceress, the Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis. And the pair set off to search for the villain. Chieng’s character, Captain Fish, is hired to ferry the pair to Juniper City, where the Chameleon’s Palace lies.

The role adds to Chieng’s vast body of work that includes culturally significant Asian projects like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” to the kooky sci-fi horror film “M3GAN.” Chieng says he enjoys taking on Asian projects if they’re done “tastefully and respectfully.” But he also acknowledges that many actors of Asian descent fear being pigeonholed into predominantly Asian projects, rather than also being included in other casts. Their careers involve striking a balance.

“Is the Asian American experience about telling people, ‘We’re not Asian, we’re Americans. Stop making us tell Asian stuff.’? Or is it, ‘Hey, we’re Asian American, here’s our culture. This is how we do it in America,’? said Chieng, best known as a standup comedian and senior correspondent on “The Daily Show.” “We’re always battling that.”

But with expanding types of roles available to Asian actors in recent years, Chieng said he respects those who refrain from taking any role offered to them.

“I do understand there’s some really serious Asian American actors out there, who went to Yale School of Drama, who … do hold out,” he said. “I’ve seen them turn down roles. Because they have their own artistic integrity. They’re willing to wait for it. They’re willing to wait for the right role. They don’t want to just take a paycheck.”

As for Chieng, he’s pretty much down for anything that comes his way.

“I’m desperate for work. I’ll do anything, as you can tell from my IMDB page,” Chieng joked. “I will really do any role that pays money or even some that didn’t pay any money.”

There is, however, one gig that Chieng isn’t so sure he’d be interested in: the coveted host spot on “The Daily Show.”

“I love being on the show. I think the show’s great,” he said. “I think there’s much more qualified people for it.”