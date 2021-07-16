Roof of Miami-Dade building partially collapses, all apartments evacuated

The roof of a Miami-Dade apartment building partially collapsed Thursday, three weeks after the deadly partial collapse of Champlain Towers South prompted concerns about building stability in the region.

More than 30 residents were evacuated from 7500 NW 68 Avenue after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded at about 4 p.m., the department said.

Only the exterior of the building was damaged, and no injuries were reported, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Erika Benitez told reporters.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she responded to the scene and was briefed by building inspectors. She said the Red Cross was assisting the evacuated families.

I'm on the scene of the partial roof collapse in Northwest Miami-Dade and have just been briefed by @MiamiDadeFire & our building inspectors. All residents have been evacuated & @RedCross is assisting the families.



I will continue to update the public as we get more information.

After half of Champlain Towers South in Surfside flattened on June 24, Levine Cava ordered an audit of buildings in the county that are five stories or higher and at or near 40 years old. She encouraged municipalities to do the same, offering the county's support.

At least five buildings in Florida have now been evacuated.

Levine Cava said 7500 NW 68 Avenue, which is three stories, had passed its 40-year inspection and was approaching the 50-year mark, according to NBC Miami. She added nothing in the recertification indicated there was a problem.

As of Thursday, 92 people were confirmed dead in the rubble of Champlain Towers South. Officials said they have determined 97 people in total were reported potentially missing.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the collapse.

Documents released after the collapse included a 2018 report that highlighted an engineer's concerns that the building had "major structural damage."