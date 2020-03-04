'The roof is sucking up': Nashville tornado survivors witness destruction, selflessness

NASHVILLE — Nashville-area residents are reeling after the second-most deadly tornado event in Tennessee history tore through their homes and killed at least 24 people early Tuesday.
Corey Quinlan told NBC News that he, his wife and son were barely able to find proper shelter before a tornado hit their house. Quinlan, who described himself as a life-long worry wart, said he was sitting outside after the National Weather Service a tornado watch when he saw the wind pick up in the distance.
He immediately yelled to his wife and went to find his son, Sid, so they could run into their basement for safety.
“As we’re running from his room to the basement, the roof is sucking up,” Quinlan said. “So I’m looking at my son running towards me, and I’m looking behind him, and the roof is going in the sky, and debris everywhere. I mean, I’ve never seen so much particles flying in the air.”
Together, the family huddled together for about 20 minutes while the tornado passed over them.
“All you could hear was crashing. You didn’t know what it was, what was breaking, what was coming down. It was just loud,” Quinlan said. “I mean, when we were walking down the stairs, I could feel the atmospheric pressure change. My ears popped.”
Quinlan believes if he had waited even just a few more seconds to alert his wife to the oncoming tornado, they might not have made it out of the incident alive.
“I’m letting that sink in a little bit but yeah," he said. "It definitely was a miracle, because I mean, that’s where we sleep, that’s where he sleeps."
The family is unsure what will happen in the coming days after the devastation that hit their home, but Quinlan is trying to stay positive knowing that his wife and son are alive. Everything else is replaceable, he said.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who declared a state of emergency Tuesday, called the devastation heartbreaking. But Lee also noted his pride in how survivors have banded together in the aftermath to help their fellow Tennesseans amid the destruction.
"In the worst of circumstances the best of people comes out, and that’s what we’re seeing here in Tennessee," Lee said at a press conference Tuesday. "It is as we would expect."
Shani Nokes was lucky enough that her family’s home wasn’t terribly damaged by the deadly tornado. She decided to bring her 11-year-old son Josiah with her to help those who were less fortunate and clean up the wreckage in their neighborhood.
“Well, we are firm believers in helping others and serving others, and the only way to get them used to doing it and making it part of their lives is to bring them out when they’re young,” Shani Nokes told NBC News.
It was sad to see their friends lose their homes after the storm, but Josiah said he was happy to help with the clean up.
“A Good Samaritan, everybody helps you and you help everybody,” Josiah said.
Chris Folsom worked with a group of people in his neighborhood to help save an elderly couple who were trapped in their home. Folsom told NBC News that they had to climb in through the couple’s window after the ruins of their home left the door inaccessible.
“There was debris all on the ground and insulation and into the bedroom, they’re laying — the elderly couple — and the ceiling had fallen on top of them,” Folsom said. “So they’re just laying there with the ceiling on top of them.”
Folsom told NBC News that he didn’t even think before going to help the group of strangers extricate the couple from their home. He’s sure that the people who were helping had their own loss from the tornado, but still went out to lend a hand.
“I mean people just show up in your yard and start cleaning up debris and saws and, you know, just doing work,” Folsom. “They don’t know you. They don’t ask for thanks. They just do it.”
Looking at the destruction and wreckage left behind by the storm is overwhelming, Folsom said.
“You do have to take a step back and, ‘Okay, what’s my next step?’” he said. “You know, but then you just make a plan. There’s really no other choice. You just have to do it.”
Catie Beck reported from Nashville, Tennessee. Doha Madani and Natasha Roy reported from New York City.