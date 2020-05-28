Rookie officer killed in Utah after suspect shoots him through door

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A rookie police officer was shot to death and a probation officer was injured Thursday after a man fired at them through the door of a Utah home, police said.

The suspect, who authorities have not identified, was also killed, Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt told reporters.



Watt said the officer, who was also not identified, had been on the job for 15 months.

Watt said the officers were dispatched to a home in the city of Ogden, north of Salt Lake City, after a woman called 911 and said her husband had threatened to kill her.

The man was uncooperative with officers and "suddenly retreated" inside the home, slamming the door, Watt said. As officers approached the house, Watt said, the man opened fire, striking the officers through the door.

The police officer was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, Watt said. The second officer, who was with Adult Probation and Parole, was wounded with non-life threatening injuries.

Police returned fire and a tactical unit later found the man dead inside the home, Watt said. He didn’t say how the man died.

Authorities later found two children at the house and removed them, he said. He didn’t say if they were injured or what happened to the man’s wife.

“Our hearts are broken,” Watt said. “We lost one of our own. The days to come will be hectic for us. Please as a department, as a community, as a state and as a nation, let us not forget such fine men and woman who offer their lives” to be police officers.