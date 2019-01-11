Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A young California police officer was shot to death while responding to a traffic accident and her killer was found dead from a self-inflicted wound hours later, authorities said Friday.

Natalie Corona, 22, had only been on the job for a few weeks in Davis, California, when she was called to a three-car crash at 6:45 p.m PT (9:45 p.m. ET) on Thursday, police said.

Corona was the first officer to arrive at the scene when she was shot, officials said. She was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in nearby Sacramento, where she died.

Natalie Corona is sworn in the Davis Police Department by her father, Merced, on Aug. 2, 2018. Williams Pioneer Review

Police later surrounded a house one block away from the shooting scene where they found the suspect, who had killed himself, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the shooter was in the traffic accident or what the motive was.

"She responded to a traffic collision and it was there that a person walked up and shots were fired," Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said.

Corona started working for the Davis Police Department in 2016 in community services, eventually going to the academy and graduating this past July, officials said. She completed her training just before Christmas and became a full-time officer.

"I can tell you that I haven't seen anyone work harder in a part-time capacity and be more motivated to be police officer than Natalie," Pytel said.

"She's just an absolute star in the department — and somebody that pretty much every department member really looked to as, you know, a close friend, a sister. I've heard our officers describe her tonight as our daughter, our friend, and just the sister that we all wanted."

Natalie Corona waves a "thin blue line" flag. Richard Laus

Corona's dad was a 26-year veteran of the nearby Colusa County Sheriff's Department. Proud father Merced Corona pinned a badge on his daughter at academy graduation, the Williams Pioneer Review newspaper reported.

"Our hearts are broken over this tragic and senseless loss," the Colusa County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Friday. "Your family at the Colusa County Sheriff's Office stand with you in this difficult time."

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered flags in the capitol, in nearby Sacramento, lowered to half-staff

“Jennifer and I are terribly saddened to learn of the death of Officer Corona," he said in a statement on behalf of him and wife Jennifer Siebel. "We join all Californians in mourning the loss of this courageous officer and extend our deepest condolences to Officer Corona’s family, friends, and coworkers.”

The slain officer is survived by her dad, mom Lupe Corona and sister Jackie Corona, the governor said.

Corona is the first Davis police officer killed in the line of duty since 1959, the department said. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department will take over the investigation, Pytel announced.

Corona is the second, 22-year-old female police officer killed this week.

Officer Chateri Payne was shot to death at a home in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday, police said. Her killer was not immediately captured.