Rose Parade 2024: When it is, how to watch and what to expect

An expected 800,000 spectators will flock to Pasadena, California, on Monday to watch floral floats, equestrian units and marching bands fill the streets during the 135th annual New Year’s Day tradition: the Rose Parade.

This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” 2024 Tournament of the Roses President Alex Aghajanian said the theme was chosen because “in a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes, and dreams, one language unites us all — music.”

After the parade, the 110th annual Rose Bowl game will kick off at 1 p.m. PT, when the Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Michigan Wolverines.

When and where is the parade?

The Rose Parade will begin at 8 a.m. PST on Jan. 1, traveling more than 5 miles down Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard.

The parade route starts at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard, turns east onto Colorado Boulevard, and ends at Villa Street after turning north onto Sierra Madre Boulevard.

How can I watch the parade?

Curbside seating for the Rose Parade is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those hoping to watch the two-hour spectacle can camp out along the parade route as early at 12 p.m. on Dec. 31. Parade organizers recommend dressing for cold weather.

Grandstand seating is also available for purchase, with prices ranging from $75 to $120.

The Rose Parade route will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

For those hoping to catch a view of the parade from home, the parade will be broadcast on multiple networks — including ABC, NBC and Univision — starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. EST. The event will also be streamed on multiple platforms, including YouTube and Pluto TV.

Which celebrities will perform at the event?

This year’s parade will be hosted by CBS anchor Jericka Duncan, Nickelodeon and Disney actor Gabrielle Elyse and 17-year-old “Dance Moms” star Pressley Hosbach.

Audra McDonald: The Tony, Grammy and Emmy award-winning actress will serve as the parade’s grand marshal, an honorary position selected by the president of the Tournament of the Roses Association for their contributions to the parade’s theme.

The Tony, Grammy and Emmy award-winning actress will serve as the parade’s grand marshal, an honorary position selected by the president of the Tournament of the Roses Association for their contributions to the parade’s theme. Jordin Sparks: The Grammy-nominated singer and winner of Season 6 of “American Idol” will close out the parade’s grand finale. Sparks has toured with Britney Spears, Alicia Keys and the Jonas Brothers.

The Grammy-nominated singer and winner of Season 6 of “American Idol” will close out the parade’s grand finale. Sparks has toured with Britney Spears, Alicia Keys and the Jonas Brothers. Michelle Williams: The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and former member of Destiny’s Child will help kick off the parade from Honda’s “Keep Dreaming Float,” performing in the center of a giant rose. She will be joined by “American Idol” star David Archuleta, “The Voice” 2012 winner Cassadee Pope and musical artist Rush Davis.

The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and former member of Destiny’s Child will help kick off the parade from Honda’s “Keep Dreaming Float,” performing in the center of a giant rose. She will be joined by “American Idol” star David Archuleta, “The Voice” 2012 winner Cassadee Pope and musical artist Rush Davis. Straight No Chaser: The Illinois a capella group, known for blending blues and jazz with country and rock, will perform on the Enjoy Illinois float midparade.

The Illinois a capella group, known for blending blues and jazz with country and rock, will perform on the Enjoy Illinois float midparade. Alexander Star: The Emmy-nominated songwriter will perform an anthem dedicated to Fort Lauderdale midparade, while standing atop a float designed by destination marketing organization Visit Lauderdale.

What to expect

Dozens of floral floats will participate in the Rose Parade, each competing to win awards based on their design, presentation and entertainment value. The award-winning floats will be announced on New Year’s Day prior to the Rose Parade.

This year’s floats include a giant dragon surrounded by musical instruments to celebrate the city of Alhambra’s primarily Asian and Latino communities, a sheepdog listening to a gramophone, and a hippie bus exploring the 1960s era of music.

Here are some other sights to look out for:

The 105th rose queen and her court: Every year since 1905, seven girls from local high schools are chosen to highlight the diversity of backgrounds from the Pasadena community. Arcadia High School senior Naomi Stillitano was crowned this year and will appear alongside her court on a float.

Every year since 1905, seven girls from local high schools are chosen to highlight the diversity of backgrounds from the Pasadena community. Arcadia High School senior Naomi Stillitano was crowned this year and will appear alongside her court on a float. Marching bands: Look out for the dozens of marching bands that will set the beat of the Rose Parade, including the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band, Scottish bagpipe troupe Pipes on Parade, and Banda Municipal Zarcero, which showcases the rhythms of Costa Rica.

Look out for the dozens of marching bands that will set the beat of the Rose Parade, including the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band, Scottish bagpipe troupe Pipes on Parade, and Banda Municipal Zarcero, which showcases the rhythms of Costa Rica. Horse cavalries: The lineup of horses in this year’s parade will include quarter horses carrying a platoon-sized unit of soldiers, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and pinto American Saddlebreds drawing a medieval carriage and its riders.

How can I watch the Rose Bowl game?

Following the Rose Parade, the Rose Bowl game between Alabama and Michigan will be broadcast at 1:00 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN.

Tickets to the game are also available online starting at $225.