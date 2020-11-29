Roughly 400-person illegal club party busted in New York City, officials say

Approximately 400 people were busted for gathering at an illegal club party early Saturday morning in New York City's Midtown neighborhood, according to NBC New York.

The party, held as Covid-19 cases surge across the country, was in violation of city and state orders against holding mass gatherings. Additionally, the party was operating without a liquor license, according to a tweet from the New York City Sheriff's Department.

Liquor was seized from a party the New York City Sheriff shut down in a commercial space that was operating without a liquor license on Nov. 28, 2020. NYC Sheriff via Twitter

The NYC Sheriff also tweeted an image of what appear to be dozens of bottles confiscated at the party.

Four of the organizers, who have yet to be identified, have been charged with holding a mass gathering against city and state orders, and for operating without a liquor license, according to NBC New York.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that there were 1,589 new cases of Covid-19 in the city on Saturday and 136 patients admitted to the hospital.

The bottle party bust comes just days after the New York City Sheriff busted another illegal "bottle club," this time in Queens. Approximately 80 people were in attendance, according to a tweet from the Sheriff.

Five organizers were charged for that gathering, according to the Sheriff's tweet.