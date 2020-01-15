A member of the women's crew team from The College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts was killed in a Florida car accident on Wednesday, police said.
A red Dodge pickup truck and a passenger van carrying team members collided at about 7:30 a.m., according to police in Vero Beach, which is on the state's east coast, about halfway between Daytona Beach and Fort Lauderdale.
The victim was a female student who turned 20 this week, police said. The school identified her as sophomore Grace Rett.
"The front right passenger of the van is the deceased," police Chief David Currey told reporters. "She turned 20 years of age yesterday."
The victim was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.
No criminal charges were immediately filed, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to Currey.
Holy Cross, is a Jesuit liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, with about 3,100 students.
"It is with great sadness that we share with you that Grace Rett '22, a resident of Healy, has passed away following this morning's accident involving the women’s rowing team," according to a school statement.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Grace’s family, friends and teammates at this time."
The rowing team's next scheduled race is on April 4 in Worcester, according to the team's website.