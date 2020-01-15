Woman's rowing team member from Holy Cross in Massachusetts killed in Florida crash

A member of the women's rowing crew team from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts was killed in a Florida car accident on Wednesday, police said.
A red Dodge pickup truck and a passenger van carrying team members collided at about 7:30 a.m., according to police in Vero Beach, on the state's east coast, about halfway between Daytona Beach and Fort Lauderdale.
The victim was a female student who turned 20 this week, police said. The school identified her as sophomore Grace Rett, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts.
There were two vans carrying Holy Cross athletes, going south on Indian River Boulevard, police said. A red Dodge Ram pickup was going north on Indian River and it collided with the lead Holy Cross van as both vehicles were approaching the Merrill P. Barber Bridge, police said.
Both vehicles had green lights.
"The front right passenger of the van is the deceased," police Chief David Currey told reporters. "She turned 20 years of age yesterday."
The victim was wearing a seat belt, authorities said. A dozen other people, in addition to Rett, were injured in the accident, police said.
No criminal charges were immediately filed, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to Currey.
Holy Cross, is a Jesuit liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, with about 3,100 students.
"It is with great sadness that we share with you that Grace Rett '22, a resident of Healy, has passed away following this morning's accident involving the women’s rowing team," according to a school statement.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Grace’s family, friends and teammates at this time."
Chief Currey said his 21-year-old daughter recently graduated from college and the death of a young victim was particularly hard to take.
“It hits home, you know, any time we deal with things like that,” said Currey. “We have newer officers, younger officers that have younger children. When we deal with things where younger children are victims, it hits home."
The Crusaders rowing team's next scheduled race is April 4 in Worcester.
Holy Cross postponed a men's basketball game, between the Crusaders and Army, that had been set to tip off at 7 p.m. in Worcester. It's been rescheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.