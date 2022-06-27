Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he wants the supermarket employee accused of slapping him on the back as he campaigned for his son to be prosecuted, adding that if the suspect is released, it could encourage others to attack people with contrary political views.

Giuliani detailed the Sunday attack at a Staten Island supermarket during a Monday morning news conference on his Facebook page.

The adviser to former President Donald Trump said he stopped at the ShopRite to campaign for son, Andrew, who is vying for the Republican nomination for governor of New York, and was talking to people when he felt the smack on his back.

Giuliani stumbled a step or two forward but did not fall, he said.

The employee, Daniel Gill, 39, was charged with second-degree assault, according to the New York City Police Department.

Giuliani believes Gill should be fired from his job and said, “Darn right, I think he should be prosecuted."

“This guy should be imprisoned to say to other people, '[It's] over, doesn’t happen,' " he said. "I believe you let Mr. Gill go, a lot more of these crazy pro-choice people are going to start attacking people."

Rudy Giuliani speaks via Facebook Live to address a slapping incident during a fundraising event with his son Andrew on Sunday in Staten Island, N.Y. Facebook

Giuliani said the suspect yelled "dirty curse words" at him and accused him of being a "lady killer," touching upon the Friday Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that eliminates the broadly supported constitutional right to abortion.

"People attack people, in my case, because I'm pro-life, but respectful of the position of other people. I'm not protesting other people. I respect the fact that there’s a division of opinion in this country," he said.

Giuliani said he still feels pain in his shoulder and will see a doctor later Monday.

“It was painful all night. It was hard to sleep. But I'm telling you, it was a very, very heavy shot," he said.

"I'm in good shape for a 78-year old. He could’ve easily ... knocked me to the ground and killed me by my head getting hit," Giuliani continued.

He said he’ll continue to campaign in public despite the incident.

“We don’t do vigilante justice. I don't care if we're on the right, if we're on the left, if we're talking about Jan. 6 or yesterday ... Let's not participate in that. Let's be peaceful," Giuliani said before taking a political turn and urging listeners to vote New York leaders out of power.

In a statement Saturday, Andrew Giuliani said: “Innocent people are attacked in today’s New York all of the time. This particular incident hit very close to home. The assault on my father, America’s Mayor, was over politics. We will not be intimidated by left wing attacks."

Giuliani did not require medical attention, police said.

In May, Giuliani, a lawyer and former federal prosecutor who challenged the results of the 2020 election, met with the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot for nine hours.