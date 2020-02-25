Runner breaks ankle on remote trail in Washington state, crawls eight hours to call 911

A runner in Washington State who broke his ankle on a remote trail over the weekend had to crawl eight hours before he could get a cell signal to call 911 for help, authorities and rescue workers said.
The man, 26, had been running on a trail in Olympic National Park, west of Seattle, on Friday afternoon when the injury occurred, Jefferson Search and Rescue said in a statement Sunday.
At the time, the man, who was not identified, was roughly nine miles from the trailhead and without cell service, the group said.
He crawled for eight hours until he was able to call 911, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.
Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, authorities were dispatched to the park and found him roughly four miles from the trailhead, Jefferson Search and Rescue said.
The man, who was wearing light clothing in sub-freezing temperatures, was given first aid and taken by Coast Guard helicopter to a local hospital.
The Coast Guard said he was in stable condition.