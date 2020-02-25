Runner breaks ankle on remote trail in Washington state, crawls eight hours to call 911

A runner in Washington state who broke his ankle on a remote trail over the weekend had to crawl eight hours before he could get a cell signal to call 911 for help, authorities and rescue workers said.
The man, 26, had been running on a trail near Olympic National Park, west of Seattle, on Friday afternoon when the injury occurred, Jefferson Search and Rescue said in a statement Sunday.
At the time, the man, who was not identified, was about 9 miles from the trailhead and without cell service, the group said.
He crawled for eight hours until he was able to call 911, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Around 1 a.m. Saturday, authorities were dispatched to the park and found him about 4 miles from the trailhead, Jefferson Search and Rescue said.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics
The man, who was wearing light clothing in subfreezing temperatures, was given first aid and taken by Coast Guard helicopter to a hospital.
The Coast Guard said he was stable.