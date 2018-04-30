Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The key whistleblower who exposed Russia's alleged scheme to cheat at the 2014 Olympics has filed a motion to dismiss a libel lawsuit brought on behalf of three Russian athletes who were implicated in the doping scandal.

Grigory Rodchenkov's lawyers also filed a lawsuit on Monday against Mikhail Prokhorov, the Russian oligarch who owns the Brooklyn Nets and financially supports the libel suit filed by the three Russian athletes. The lawyers claim Prokhorov's backing of the athletes is simply a way to expose Rodchenkov's location.

Rodchenkov, the former head of the Moscow anti-doping lab and a central figure in the Oscar-winning Netflix documentary "Icarus," is in the U.S. witness protection program and lives in fear of reprisal.

Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov speaks during an NBA basketball news conference in New York on Jan. 11, 2016. Seth Wenig / AP file

“With today’s filings, the hunted becomes the hunter," said Jim Walden, one of Rodchenkov's lawyers.

The Russian government has forcefully pushed back against Rodchenkov's claims about a doping program that has been corroborated by international investigators and led to an outright ban of the Russian Olympic Committee from this year's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

In a statement, Rodchenkov said he was "healthy and well, and also well protected."

He added that "despite Russia's recent disinformation campaign," the claims he made to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) were "completely accurate, and I did not retract a word of it."