Russian oligarch loaned $10 million to Manafort business, documents show

A search warrant application unsealed on Wednesday revealed closer links than previously known between Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, and a Russian oligarch with close ties to the Kremlin.

In an affidavit attached to the July 2017 application, an FBI agent said he had reviewed tax returns for a company controlled by Manafort and his wife that showed a $10 million loan from a Russian lender identified as Oleg Deripaska.

The application to search Manafort’s Virginia apartment was granted, providing key evidence for the indictments of Manafort as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mueller has been investigating the financial links between Manafort and Deripaska, a metals magnate who is known to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Deripaska was among the Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the U