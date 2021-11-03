'Rust' armorer's attorney suggests sabotage may have led to fatal on-set shooting

An attorney for the armorer on the movie set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer said Wednesday that he believes someone might have been trying to sabotage the set by putting a live round in a box of dummy ammunition.

"How did a live round get on set, and who put that live round on the set?" Jason Bowles, an attorney for "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, asked on NBC's "TODAY" show.

"There was a box of dummy rounds labeled 'dummy,'" Bowles said. "We don’t know whether the live round came from that box. We’re assuming somebody put the live round in that box."

Bowles noted that members of the crew had walked off the set the day before the fatal incident.

He said a working theory is that somebody who would "want to sabotage the set, want to prove a point, want to say they're disgruntled, they're unhappy" may have put a live round or live rounds in the box of blanks.

Halyna Hutchins, director of photography, died in the on-set shooting, and director Joel Souza was injured.

The circumstances of the shooting in New Mexico are under investigation, and no charges have been filed.