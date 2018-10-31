Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Doha Madani and Elisha Fieldstadt

A Rutgers University football player has been arrested for plotting to kill family members of an acquaintance, according to a New Jersey prosecutor.

Izaia Bullock, 22, was charged Tuesday on two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Chief Kenneth Cop of the Rutgers University Police Department said in a statement.

Bullock allegedly initiated the murder scheme on Monday.

The intended victims of the intended murder are not connected with Rutgers, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Bullock, from Piscataway, is no longer listed on the school's online football roster. A Rutgers representative told NBC News that the junior linebacker has been dismissed from the team, and the university is beginning disciplinary plans.

Bullock is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending an initial court appearance in New Brunswick.

Bullock's arrest comes after eight Rutgers football players were charged over the summer in a credit-card fraud scheme. Rutgers is 1-7 overall and 0-5 in the Big Ten.