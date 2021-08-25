Rutgers football player transferring due to university's Covid vaccine mandate

Rutgers University football player Peyton Powell said Tuesday that he will transfer because of the New Jersey school's Covid-19 vaccination mandate.

"Rutgers has made the COVID vaccine mandatory to attend school and play football, therefore I have no other choice but to enter my name into the transfer portal," the defensive back from Midland, Texas, wrote on Twitter.

Powell transferred from Baylor University to Rutgers in 2019, but never got any time on the field while at the school.

Peyton Powell, defensive back for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers

Rutgers was one of the first schools to say it would require vaccines for all students. The announcement was made in March. Since then, additional colleges and university across the country have issued vaccine mandates.

At least 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, were recently disenrolled from the University of Virginia after “receiving multiple reminders via email, text, phone calls, calls to parents that they were out of compliance,” university officials said.

A representative for Rutgers' football team told NBC News on Wednesday that officials did not have a statement regarding Powell's departure.