LONDON — World leaders, Hollywood stars and royals have paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at 87.

Former President Bill Clinton, who appointed the jurist to the Supreme Court in 1993, called her "extraordinary" on Twitter, adding that her "life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union."

His wife, Hillary Clinton, also tweeted that Ginsburg — who died at home in Washington, D.C., surrounded by her family after suffering with metastatic pancreatic cancer — had "paved the way for so many women, including me."

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation directing that flags at the White House and all public buildings and military facilities be flown at half-staff until Ginsburg is interred. Separately he called her an "amazing woman who led an amazing life," and a "titan of the law."

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, said Ginsburg was "fierce and unflinching" in her pursuit of civil and legal rights, praising the obstacles she overcame early in her career.

French President Emmanuel Macron also took to Twitter to call the Brooklyn-born Ginsburg a "truly exceptional woman," who "fought for justice, gender equality and the respect for fundamental rights."

"Her outstanding legacy shall be our inspiration for a long time to come," he said.

A truly exceptional woman has left us. Throughout her entire life, Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for justice, gender equality and the respect for fundamental rights. Her outstanding legacy shall be our inspiration for a long time to come. pic.twitter.com/Ew71QAjk9O — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 19, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed her as a "profound and fearless advocate for women, equality, and justice," while the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted that Ginsburg "proved that women belong in all places of power where decisions are made."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said in a statement that the justice had been "a true inspiration to me since I was a girl."

Hollywood royalty were also quick to pay tribute.

Singer and actress Barbara Streisand tweeted that Ginsburg, who was only the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, was an "inspiration to legal scholars and women," while Jamie Lee Curtis thanked the late justice for her "leadership and service to us all."

A person places flowers in front of a painting in a storefront on Broadway in New York City of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away on Friday. Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Singers Katy Perry and Mariah Carey also paid tribute to Ginsburg, whose life was portrayed on screen in movies including "RBG" and "On the Basis of Sex."

Hundreds of people also spontaneously flocked outside the Supreme Court late Friday night, singing and laying flowers in an impromptu memorial to the liberal icon.

Ginsburg is survived by two children, Jane and James, and several grandchildren. A private internment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.