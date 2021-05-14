S.C. woman hoarding gasoline catches on fire after crash

A South Carolina woman who was hoarding gasoline caught on fire Thursday after her vehicle crashed and burst into flames, authorities said.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred after a deputy attempted to stop a 2007 Pontiac G6 with a stolen license plate.

"The driver of the Pontiac turned left onto Wolf Creek Road and accelerated the vehicle in an attempt to elude law enforcement," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The deputy then activated his vehicle’s siren. Before the deputy could complete radio traffic with the Communications center, the driver of the Pontiac lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway and completely flipping the vehicle."

Authorities said "multiple explosions" could be heard coming from inside the car. When the driver, identified as Jessica Gale Patterson, got out of the car, she was on fire.

"The deputy pushed Ms. Patterson to the ground in order to put out the flames," the sheriff's office said.

Patterson, 28, was taken to a hospital. Her condition was unknown Friday.

The aftermath of the wreck was captured on a video that was shared on Facebook. It shows large flames and heavy black smoke billowing from the car.

According to the department, Patterson told deputies that she had been hoarding several containers of fuel in the trunk of her car. Authorities said the containers of gasoline sparked the explosions.

Across the Southeast, people have been panic-buying gasoline after hackers broke in to some of Colonial Pipeline's networks, causing the U.S. fuel pipeline to temporarily shut down operations.

Colonial, the country’s largest artery for transporting fuel, said in an online statement that it restarted its entire pipeline system and has begun product delivery.

"Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal," the statement read. "Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during this start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal."