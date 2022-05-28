'It’s too much violence': Joe Biden addresses shootings in Buffalo and Texas during commencement speech

President Joe Biden called on Americans to "stand stronger" to make the nation safer while addressing the mass shootings in New York and Texas that killed 31 people combined.

Biden made the remarks Saturday morning during a commencement speech at his alma mater, the University of Delaware.

The president said he thought there was finally a hold on white supremacy but then the racist attack at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, happened.

Ten people, all Black, were killed in the May 14 shooting. The suspect was arrested and arraigned on first-degree murder.

"I went and met with every one of those parents, every one of those families," Biden said before segueing into Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers were killed. The 18-year-old shooter was killed by police.

"And now, tomorrow I'll be heading to Uvalde, Texas to meet with each of those families," Biden said. "As I speak, those parents are literally preparing to bury their children. In the United States of America, to bury their children. It's too much violence, too much fear, too much grief. Let's be clear evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to the grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocence has died. ... We have to stand stronger, we must stand stronger. We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer."

Biden said he was calling on "all Americans this hour to join hands and make your voices heard and work together to make this nation what it can and should be."

"I know we can do this. We have done it before," he said.

The president and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Buffalo on May 17 to visit the scene at Tops Friendly Markets and meet with the families of the victims.

During their visit Sunday to Uvalde, they will speak with community and religious leaders as well as the families of victims.