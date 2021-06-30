'That's So Raven' actor Kyle Massey charged for allegedly sending explicit videos to girl

Actor Kyle Massey, who starred on "That's So Raven" and other Disney Channel shows, is accused of sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents seen by NBC News.

Prosecutors allege the crime happened between December 2018 and January 2019 and happened over the Snapchat social media platform. Massey, 29, has been charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County Superior Court in Washington.

The girl's mother gave police a flash drive allegedly containing material, court documents say. In some of the videos, there is a man who appears to Massey exposing himself. Others contained explicit content.

The mother told police that at about the same time that her daughter was receiving the messages, Massey asked her to send her daughter from Seattle to Los Angeles to stay with him and his girlfriend, the documents said.

Investigators requested data from Snapchat for the account allegedly belonging to Massey and saw "chat" text messages between him and the minor which supported the files given to police by the mother, according to a certification for probable cause.

It is unclear whether photos or videos were visible in the chat history.

Prosecutors requested the court issue a sexual assault protection order for the minor and forbid Massey from contacting her. Court documents also show the state asked for an order banning Massey from the internet "absent installation of a computer monitoring system."

Massey did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The victim, who is not being named because of her age, sued the actor in 2019 for $1.5 million, alleging that he sent "numerous sexually explicit text messages, images and videos" to her on Snapchat.

Massey said in a statement to TMZ at the time that he was being extorted. "No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct," Massey said in a statement provided by his lawyer, Lee Hutton.

Massey is best known for playing Cory Baxter in "That's So Raven" on the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007. He went on to star in the spin-off series "Cory in the House" until 2008. Massey was also in the Disney Channel movie "Life is Ruff."

In 2010, he competed on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and came in second place with his partner Lacey Schwimmer.

Massey failed to appear Monday for an arraignment and a deferred bench warrant was issued, according to the King County Superior Court. His next hearing is scheduled for July 12.