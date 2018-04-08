Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The scene was as memorable for what happened as for what didn't: Stevante Clark, enraged, jumped onto the Sacramento City Council dais, shouting the name of his dead brother, screaming into the face of the mayor and calling the police chief a killer.

But over 6 minutes, captured live on video for a worldwide audience, Sacramento police did not move to restrain Clark or his unruly entourage. No one tried to remove them from the public meeting. There was not a single arrest.

Instead, Mayor Darrell Steinberg raised a hand for calm and offered the microphone to Clark, whose brother Stephon was unarmed when he was shot and killed by Sacramento police on March 18.

After Clark said his piece, the mayor quietly recessed the City Council session.

Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg is shuttled to one of his daily appointments in Sacramento, California, April 5, 2018. Peter DaSilva / for NBC News

Such has been the delicate balance for Steinberg and his city in the little more than two weeks since the videotape of Sacramento police shooting Stephon Clark touched off a national furor.

Steinberg has maintained order by allowing a measure of disorder. He has publicly empathized with community anger, while also reassuring police. He has continued Sacramento’s push to move past its sleepy, cow-town image, and renewed a call for the ongoing economic renaissance to be shared more equally.

Activists in the street have railed against the mayor and the Sacramento City Council for not doing more to improve police-community relations and to bring more economic development to poor neighborhoods like Meadowview, where Clark, 22, was killed.

On that day, police responded to calls about a man who appeared to be breaking into cars in the mostly black neighborhood. Officers pursued Clark into what turned out to be his grandmother’s backyard. After shouting “gun, gun, gun!” two policemen fired a total of 20 shots. They found only a cell phone at Clark’s side, no weapon.

Protests roiled the city in the aftermath, but judging from a day spent with the mayor this week, some residents and the city’s leaders approve of his measured response.

Steinberg, former president of the California State Senate, is in his first term as mayor of the city where he began his political life as a member of the City Council. He replaced Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star who was a hero in the African-American community but decided not to run for a third term under a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations.

“I was trying to figure out who in the world could follow Kevin and I think Darrell Steinberg was the only one in the city who had a chance of doing it,” said Councilman Larry Carr, who represents the working-class district where Clark was killed. “He has stepped in and been in command better than anyone else could have.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg introduces himself to Thuy Dao's (center) son Ellis, 5, after meeting them on the street in Sacramento, California, on April 5, 2018. Peter DaSilva / for NBC News

“He has done as well as he can do in this situation,” said Doyal Martin, principal of Parkway Elementary School in Sacramento’s low-income South End. “I think he has shown support for the community as well as for law enforcement. He has gotten himself out in front and taken responsibility for the tragedy.”

Robert Mann, the brother of another unarmed African-American shot and killed by police two months before Steinberg was sworn in, said the new mayor called him just days after taking office.

“He called just to express his concern and condolences,” after the Clark shooting, said Mann, adding that Steinberg’s gesture meant more because he did nothing to publicize it. “I appreciate him for the work he is doing now and that he has done previously. I have seen him really looking out for people. I think he is genuine.”

But there is impatience for change, and soon. "I have a son. I have a black son," said Destiny Turner, a county human services worker, during a street protest this week. "We need something to happen. We need some action. And I think [Steinberg] could be doing more."

Since the Clark shooting, the mayor’s days have been a non-stop blur of meetings with outraged citizens, police roll call sessions with uneasy officers and strategy meetings with Sacramento’s first black police chief, Daniel Hahn.