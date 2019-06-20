Breaking News Emails
A Sacramento police officer was killed when a gunman opened fire as officers attempted to help a woman involved in a dispute Wednesday evening. Police remained engaged in a standoff with the suspected gunman at the home Thursday morning, officials said.
Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, died at a hospital after being shot Wednesday evening while helping a woman who was engaged in a disturbance with man get her belongings from the home, police said.
"She gave her young life while protecting our community," police Deputy Chief Dave Peletta said early Thursday at a news conference.
Police arrived to the home around 5:30 p.m., and shots were fired shortly after 6, Sacramento Police Department Sgt. Vance Chandler said Wednesday evening. Officers returned fire, officials said.
Police think the suspect is the only one who remains in the home, and authorities think he is armed with a rifle, Peletta said.
"This continues to be an active incident," he said.
The suspect has not been identified, although police think they know the man's identity, the deputy chief said.
Hours after the officer was fatally shot, the gunman continued to fire, officials said.
"I was up at the scene until probably 11:30 (p.m.) he was still actively firing, randomly, up until that time," Peletta said.
Tactical teams have surrounded the home. "We want to negotiate with the suspect and have him peacefully surrender," Peletta said.
"It takes as long as it takes. We don't rush anything," he said.
O'Sullivan was shot just after 6 p.m. and transported to the hospital around 7 p.m., Peletta said. She was in an area that required additional police resources to safely rescue her, he said. An armored vehicle was called in to help rescue her, police said.
O'Sullivan, who was hired by the department in January 2018 in an administrative capacity, entered the police academy in July and graduated in December, was partnered with a training officer, said Peletta, who noted that other officers were also on the scene. "We are devastated tonight," he said. "There are no words to convey the depth of sadness we feel."
The woman was able to get out safely, and nearby residents were evacuated, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the city is heartbroken over O'Sullivan's death. "To the officers that are still out there, we as a community rally and pray for their safety, because they're still in harm's way," he said.
Police urged people to avoid the area.