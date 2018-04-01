Saturday's rally also recognized Robert Mann, who was fatally shot by Sacramento police in 2016.

Land later added, "We are living in communities that are like war zones.”

Matt Barnes, a former Sacramento Kings basketball player who was a pallbearer at Clark's funeral, held a "moment of unity" for Clark's two young sons, and announced his plans to start a college fund in their honor.

The city's investigation into Clark's death continues. Sacramento police have said that there is a joint investigation being conducted by the police department and the California Department of Justice.

On Friday evening, a march began at City Hall and continued through downtown Sacramento, according to the Associated Press.

The protests have been buoyed by the support of Black Lives Matters, national figures like National Action Network founder and president Rev. Al Sharpton, who is also an MSNBC host, and local NBA basketball teams. The Sacramento Kings gained national attention for taking part in the demonstrations.

Demonstrators protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, California, March 30, 2018. Bob Strong / Reuters

At a community event in support of black youth on Friday, Kings shooting guard Garrett Temple said Clark “could have been any of us,” NBC Bay Area reported. Barnes and fellow former player DeMarcus Cousins offered to pay for Clark’s funeral.

Clark, 22, was shot eight times by two officers and nearly all of the bullets hit him from behind, according to the results of a private autopsy report released on Friday.

Dr. Bennet Omalu, who conducted the autopsy on Tuesday at the request of Clark’s family, said at a press conference on Friday that the bullets struck Clark seven times from behind on his right side and once from the front. His death “took anywhere from three to 10 minutes.”

Stephon Clark in an undated photo. Courtesy Sonia Lewis

Video from a law enforcement helicopter showed Clark running from police. He is then seen attempting to crawl away once he is shot.

Police said that two Sacramento officers fired a total of 20 shots at Clark on March 18 after receiving a 911 call that a man had smashed car windows. Officers believed Clark to be the suspect and chased him to his grandmother’s backyard. In body camera footage released March 21, the two unidentified officers can be heard yelling at Clark to stop and surrender. They then yell, “Gun! Gun! Gun!” and open fire.

Only Clark’s cellphone was found on his body.

According to the autopsy, Clark died due to a combination of blood loss, acute respiratory arrest and hypoxia, meaning that not enough oxygen reached his brain.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn told NBC News last week that the officers believed they were in danger and reacted accordingly.

"The officers responded to a call,” Hahn said, “and ultimately were able to see the subject they believed was responsible for the breaking into the cars that they were there for. They felt their lives were in danger and they fired."

But Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said that the city would have to investigate the incident.

"We have an obligation to everyone involved, including the family of Stephon Clark, to wait for the full findings and results from the official autopsy and investigation,” Steinberg said in a statement Friday after the results of the private autopsy was announced.

"As the Mayor of our city, I assure the community and the public that we will aggressively seek answers to all the questions the community is rightfully asking," Steinberg said. "As important, we will aggressively seek appropriate change to the protocols and training that led to this unacceptable outcome."