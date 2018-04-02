Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

More than a hundred people gathered in downtown Sacramento, California, Saturday to call for an end to police violence that they say too often results in the deaths of unarmed African-American men.

The gathering marks the second weekend of protests since Stephon Clark was fatally shot by Sacramento police officers in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18.

His family members said Saturday that they will not give up their calls for justice.

"He will not be another name added to a list," said Jamilia Land, a close friend of the Clark family. "We are too strong. We are too united. And it’s time for things to change."