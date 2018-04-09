Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Salmonella in chicken salad kills 1, sickens 265 in 8 states

A food-processing company in Iowa is responsible for the outbreak, which appears to be over, the CDC said.

by Associated Press /
Salmonella bacteria.ClaudioVentrella / iStockphoto — Getty Images

DES MOINES, Iowa — Chicken salad contaminated with salmonella bacteria made by an Iowa food-processing company and distributed by Fareway Stores has sickened 265 people in eight states and caused one death in Iowa.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak, which sickened people from early January through mid-March, appears to have ended.

Food safety attorney Bill Marler of Seattle says he and Iowa lawyer Steve Wandro represent 48 people filing lawsuits against Triple T Specialty Meats of Ackley, Iowa, which made the chicken salad, and Fareway, based in Boone, Iowa.

The CDC says 240 were sickened in Iowa and one person died. Illinois reported 10 cases. Other states reporting cases included Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Attorneys for Triple T and Fareway didn't immediately respond to messages.

