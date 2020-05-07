Salon owner jailed for reopening during Texas lockdown released after governor intervenes

Supporters chanted "Shelley's free, Shelley's free" after Shelley Luther ended her short time behind bars.
Image: Shelley Luther
Salon owner Shelley Luther, center right, walks with her boyfriend Tim Georgeff, left, and lawyer Warren Norred after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Luther was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19.LM Otero / AP

By David K. Li

A Dallas salon owner who had defied her state's shutdown orders walked out of jail on Thursday after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott amended his executive order on coronavirus restrictions.

Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days behind bars Tuesday for disobeying coronavirus state orders, doing business well ahead of even the aggressive reopening plans in Texas.

Salon owner Shelley Luther leans in to speak to the media and supporters after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020.LM Otero / AP

But Abbott on Thursday removed jail as punishment for violating his executive order and the state Supreme Court ruled that Luther should set free.

Supporters chanted, "Shelley's free! Shelley's free!" as the salon owner, wearing a face covering, stepped out of the Dallas County Jail.

“I just want to thank all of you who I just barely met, and now you’re all my friends," Luther told supporters. “You mean so much to me. This would have been nothing without you. Thank you so, so much."

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye had held Luther, owner of Salon À la Mode, and her corporate entity, Hot Mess Enterprises, in criminal and civil contempt.

Abbott, who was at the White House on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump, said Shelley and two other women from Texas didn't deserve to be locked up.

Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata had also been jailed for violating his shut down owners in Laredo, but their cases didn't garner nearly as much attention as Luther's. Undercover police arrested Castro-Garcia, 31, for offering nail service and Mata, 20, allegedly for agreeing to perform eyelash service.

“We should not be taking these people and put them behind bars, these people who have spent their life building up a business," Abbott told reporters in the Oval Office.

