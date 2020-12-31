Samuel Little, most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, dies

Samuel Little, a serial killer who confessed to more than 90 murders across the country and who was serving multiple life sentences in prison, died Wednesday at a hospital in California, officials said.

Little, 80, was pronounced dead at 4:53 a.m., the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

An official cause of death was not released and will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, the corrections department said,

Little was serving three life sentences without possibility of parole for killing three women in Los Angeles County in the 1980s.

But he confessed to many more killings all over the country, and the FBI confirmed him as the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.