San Antonio police arrest stepmother of man accused of killing pregnant teen and her boyfriend

A third person was arrested Wednesday in the deaths last month of a pregnant teen and her boyfriend in what San Antonio, Texas, police have said appeared to be a botched drug deal.

Myrta Ramanos, 47, is accused of altering, destroying or concealing a human corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, Lt. Michelle Ramos said.

Police say she is the stepmother of Christopher Preciado, 19, who has been charged with capital murder in last month's deaths. Preciado’s father, Ramon Preciado, 53, was also charged with abuse of a corpse.

Ramanos was in handcuffs and ignored a hail of questions from reporters about her possible involvement Wednesday afternoon as she was escorted into a police car.

It was not immediately clear if Ramanos had secured an attorney Wednesday afternoon.

Savanah Soto. via Facebook

Savanah Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, were found dead inside his Kia Optima the day after Christmas in a parking lot of an apartment complex, police said.

They had been shot in the head, authorities said. Leon Valley police said that when Soto disappeared, she was past her delivery date and that her family had contacted San Antonio police because she missed “an essential medical appointment.”

Police said that detectives had been seeking a third suspect since the earlier arrests, but officials waited to make the third arrest until they could collect the proper evidence and present the best case to prosecutors, Ramos said.

Surveillance video shows that Ramanos was "involved the night of the murder," Ramos said.

Ramanos also admitted that the gun used in the slayings belonged to her, police said.

"We're confident that there are no more suspects," Ramos said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.