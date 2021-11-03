A man working at a San Diego zip line course was killed after he fell while trying to help a customer, officials said.

Joaquin Romero, 34, an employee of the La Jolla Indian Campground, was assigned to work the receiving platform of the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline on Saturday "and sustained a fall after he tried to assist a person ziplining," according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

He was flown to Sharp Memorial Hospital and diagnosed with multiple blunt force injuries. He was pronounced dead on Monday.

The La Jolla Indian Campground is operated by the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians on part of their reservation. The zip line attraction has courses from 300 to 2,700 feet and speeds up to 55 mph, according to the website.

La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline Tours did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.