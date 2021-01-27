San Francisco board votes to rename schools named after Washington, Lincoln and Feinstein

San Francisco's school board voted on Tuesday to rename dozens of public schools that were named after historical figures like George Washington, Junipero Serra and even current U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The 44 schools are named for historical figures who "significantly diminished the opportunities of those amongst us to the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," according to the text of the resolution approved by the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday.

Some of those figures "engaged in the subjugation and enslavement of human beings; or who oppressed women, inhibiting societal progress; or whose actions led to genocide," the resolution said.

Other figures whose namesake schools will be renamed include Abraham Lincoln, senator and Mexican-American War veteran Robert F. Stockton and naturalist John Muir.

Lincoln is on the list over his treatment of Native Americans and Feinstein was added because of a controversy over the flying of a Confederate flag at a city property in the '80s when she was mayor of San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area.

Members of the public are encouraged to suggest replacement names for impacted schools using a form on the SFUSD website.

According to the list so far, one suggestion from a member of the public is to keep the name of Roosevelt Middle School — but instead of honoring either of the two Roosevelt presidents, the school would be dedicated to Teddy Roosevelt's niece and Franklin Delano Roosevelt's wife, Eleanor Roosevelt.

The resolution — the culmination of a process that began in 2018 — received final approval in a 6-1 vote on Tuesday and the panel will review suggested new names until April 19, after which point the panel will make its final recommendations.