San Francisco DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift found dead a month after he went missing

Jeffrey Vandergrift, a popular DJ for a San Francisco radio station, was found dead nearly a month after he went missing, officials said.

Vandergrift, known as JV on WiLD 94.9, KYLD, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Feb. 23 at his San Francisco home. The San Francisco Police Department said he was considered "at risk."

Jeffrey Vandergrift. San Francisco Police Department

His body was found Wednesday near Pier39. The medical examiner confirmed the remains as his on Thursday.

"We are devastated to know that JV is gone," the radio station said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Please keep his wife Natasha, his family and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Police have not provided additional details, and a cause of death was not released.

Vandergrift, 55, opened up about his battle with Lyme disease, writing in a Facebook post last year that the "physical symptoms are brutal, however once these microbes cross the blood-brain barrier, what it does to the brain cannot really be put into words."

In a March 2 Facebook post, his wife Natasha Yi said he had been dealing with "physical torture" for the last two years and thanked the community for their support.

Vandergrift grew up in Fremont, California, and fell in love with radio in high school, according to his bio on the radio station's website. By the time he was 25, he had formed his own radio show called the Dog House. The station said it became the highest-rated morning show in the history of San Francisco radio.

He and Yi also owned a production company together where they produced and edited a YouTube series, short film, and music videos.