Joshua Ni, 24, and Fritz Ramirez, 23, vape from electronic cigarettes in San Francisco on June 17, 2019. San Francisco supervisors are considering whether to move the city toward becoming the first in the United States to ban all sales of electronic cigarettes in an effort to crack down on youth vaping. The plan would ban the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes, as well as prohibit e-cigarette manufacturing on city property.

Samantha Maldonado / AP