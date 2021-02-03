San Francisco sues its own school district, demands restart of in-person instruction

In what could be the first such case in the nation, the city and county of San Francisco filed suit Wednesday against its own public education officials to demand the restart of in-person instruction for more than 52,000 students.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera named the San Francisco Board of Education, the San Francisco Unified School District and Superintendent Vincent Matthews as defendants in what the city says is an unprecedented legal fight between overlapping government agencies over how to reopen classes during the pandemic.

Herrera said the board has had more than 10 months to develop a plan to get students back into classrooms and so far "they have earned an F." Public school students in neighboring counties and in San Francisco private schools have all seen the inside of classrooms since the pandemic struck, unlike public school pupils in the city, the plaintiffs said.

"Having a plan to make a plan doesn’t cut it," the city attorney added.

While some major metropolitan ares operate public schools from City Hall, virtually all California K-12 campuses come under the authority of local districts that are autonomous from city and county governments.

San Francisco City Hall and the San Francisco Unified School District, and its school board, operate independently of each other.

“This is not the path we would have chosen, but nothing matters more right now than getting our kids back in school,” Mayor London Breed said. “The city has offered resources and staff to get our school facilities ready and to support testing for our educators."

A spokeswoman for the San Francisco Unified School District could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

But individual school board members lashed out at city officials, accusing them of grandstanding.

"These lawsuits make good news headlines, but don’t do anything to help us remove the barriers that are keeping schools from opening," Board of Education Vice President Alison Collins said.

Board President Gabriela Lopez said the legal action will slow down the reopening of schools.

"I don’t see how this is helpful when we are making progress while the county has failed to provide the necessary support with the testing and vaccines we need," Lopez said. "It doesn’t benefit our community when the city continues to divide us."