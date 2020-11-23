Two people were killed and several others suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack Sunday night at a church in San Jose, California, police said.

Officers responded to the violence on Sunday at about 8:45 p.m., the San Jose Police Department said. When police arrived, they said they found “multiple stabbing victims” at Grace Baptist Church.

At the time of the stabbing, police said no church services were being held, and homeless people were brought into the church to avoid the cold.

No arrests have been made, and no other details were immediately available.

