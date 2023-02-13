San Quentin prison captain arrested in sexual assault of an unconscious person

A captain at the San Quentin State Prison in California was arrested last week in connection with an investigation into the sexual assault of an unconscious person, authorities said.

Orlando Ponce, 43, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of forcible penetration on an unconscious person, according to a news release from the Marin County Sheriff's Office. Detectives were able to find probable cause for the arrest after the victim came forward on Jan. 30, the sheriff's office said.

The alleged assault occurred in San Quentin Village, which is adjacent to the prison, sheriff’s spokesperon Sgt. Brenton Schneider said in an email Tuesday.

Court records for Ponce in the Marin County Superior Court public index were not immediately available online. He was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond but is no longer in custody, according to inmate records.

A phone number listed for Ponce was disconnected and an attempt to reach him by email Monday failed. It's unclear if he has retained an attorney.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Ponce has been with their office since 2001, when he was a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. He was promoted to captain on July 1, 2021, following a six-month term in a limited captain assignment earlier that year.

His status with the prison was unclear Tuesday.