Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, announced Tuesday that she had been diagnosed with the beginning stages of dementia “some time ago,” and likely has Alzheimer's disease.

"As this condition has progressed, I am no longer able to participate in public life," O'Connor, 88, wrote in a letter released through the court and addressed to "friends and fellow Americans."

O'Connor, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 25 years, from 1981 to 2006, said she wanted to use the letter to, "while I am still able, share some personal thoughts."

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 25, 2012 in Washington. T.J. Kirkpatrick / Getty Images file

"While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings in my life," she wrote. "As a young cowgirl from the Arizona desert, I never could have imagined that one day I would become the first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court."

"Not long after I retired from the Supreme Court twelve years ago, I made a commitment to myself, my family, and my country that I would use whatever years I had left to advance civic learning and engagement," she wrote. She said she started her organization iCivics, which teaches civics to middle and high school students, for that reason.

"I can no longer help lead this cause, due to my physical condition," she wrote.

On Monday, O'Connor's son, Jay O’Connor, told The Associated Press that his mother's "memory was starting to be more challenging, so the time came to dial back her public life."

In a statement Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts said: "Justice O’Connor is of course a towering figure in the history of the United States and indeed the world. She broke down barriers for women in the legal profession to the betterment of that profession and the country as a whole."

"Although she has announced that she is withdrawing from public life," Roberts said, "no illness or condition can take away the inspiration she provides for those who will follow the many paths she has blazed."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.