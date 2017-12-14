Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
SPECIAL REPORT
News

Since Sandy Hook, nearly 1,000 kids under the age of 12 have died from guns

by Polly DeFrank and Helen Kwong

Nearly 1,000 children under the age of 12 have died from guns in the U.S. in the five years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. That means one child has been fatally shot in this country every 44 hours — the equivalent of every other day.

NBC News used a variety of sources, including The Gun Violence Archive, Slate.com, selected state child fatality reports, and additional news gathering to compile this data. NBC News then did extensive fact-checking and analysis of the details of each shooting to identify trends and patterns. Because our research was reliant on news accounts and publicly-available information, we do not have complete information on every fatality. In particular, if a death was suspected to be a suicide or when a child was shot by a sibling or another child, police will sometimes withhold specifics. For this reason, the numbers below do not reflect the details of all shootings.

advertisement

Polly DeFrank
Helen Kwong
Topics News, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Chuck Schumer slams forged sex harassment documents as a 'phony allegation'
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement