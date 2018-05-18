Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Dakota Shrader thought it was just another routine fire drill at her Texas high school. But when she heard three gunshots that sounded like massive explosions, she knew she had to run.

Shrader and a classmate didn't stop until they'd gotten to a forest near Sante Fe High, she told NBC affiliate KPRC. She had an asthma attack and called her mom. She heard screaming and the blare of sirens.

"I was scared for my life," said Shrader, a 10th-grader, breaking down crying. "Nobody should go through this."

Nine students and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, according to several law enforcement sources who cautioned that the number could change.

The suspected shooter was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis and was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, sources said told NBC News.

Witnesses and survivors recounted the sheer terror of the shooting and its frenzied aftermath. Teachers told students to run as fast as they could. Panicked parents rushed to campus.

Santa Fe High School staff members gather in the parking lot of a gas station Friday after the shooting. Jennifer Reynolds / The Galveston County Daily News via AP

"My daughter called me frantically," Angie Martinez told MSNBC in a phone interview. She told her daughter, Angelica, a ninth-grader, to calm down, find a hiding place and stay on the line as long as possible.

"Me and daddy are on our way to come get you," she said she told her.

Angelica said she and other students ran to a nearby gas station, where they huddled and called their parents and tried to make sense of the chaos.

She told MSNBC that she knew of at least one girl who wad been shot in the leg.

"We shouldn't have to go to school feeling scared," she added.

Damon Kaluza, a 12th-grader, said the whole thing "did not feel real."

"People were running, screaming, people were crying," Kaluza said. "[They] feared for their lives, just like any regular human being would have done."