The suspected shooter was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis and was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, sources told NBC News.

Witnesses and survivors recounted the sheer terror of the shooting and its frenzied aftermath. Teachers told students to run as fast as they could.

"My daughter called me frantically," Angie Martinez told MSNBC in a phone interview. She told her daughter, Angelica, a ninth-grader, to calm down, find a hiding place and stay on the line as long as possible.

"Me and daddy are on our way to come get you," she said she told her.

Angelica said she and other students ran to a nearby gas station, where they huddled and called their parents and tried to make sense of the chaos.

She told MSNBC that she knew of at least one girl who wad been shot in the leg.

"We shouldn't have to go to school feeling scared," she added.

Damon Kaluza, a 12th-grader, said the whole thing "did not feel real."

"People were running, screaming, people were crying," Kaluza said. "[They] feared for their lives, just like any regular human being would have done."

Rome Shubert, a sophomore and pitcher on the school’s baseball team, was shot in the back of the head, with the bullet exiting underneath an ear. He said he’s lucky to be alive.

"The doctor said that if it would have been any up, any down, any left, any right — that I would have been paralyzed or killed,” Shubert said.

The Class of 2020 student, who has already committed to the University of Houston, said he never expected his school to be the scene of a mass shooting.

"It's kind of surreal. You don't wake up every day preparing for that kind of thing," he said. "You just don’t think it’s going to happen."