Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Dakota Shrader thought it was just another routine fire drill at her Texas high school. But when she heard three gunshots that sounded like massive explosions, she knew she had to run.

Shrader and a classmate didn't stop until they'd gotten to a forest near Santa Fe High, she told NBC affiliate KPRC. She had an asthma attack and called her mom. She heard screaming and the blare of sirens.

"I was scared for my life," said Shrader, a 10th-grader, breaking down crying. "Nobody should go through this."

Nine students and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, according to several law enforcement sources who cautioned that the number could change.