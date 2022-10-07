Sara Lee, former WWE ‘Tough Enough’ winner, dies at 30

Sara Lee, winner of the 2015 WWE "Tough Enough" reality television series, has died at the age of 30, her mother and the wrestling organization said Thursday.

Lee, a native of Hope, Michigan, won a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract in the competition's sixth season.

"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete," her mother, Terri Lee, said in part in a social media post. "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

The cause of death was not provided.

WWE in a statement said it was saddened to learn of her death.

“As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans,” the organization tweeted.

Sara Lee of WWE "Tough Enough" appears on an episode in 2015. WWE via YouTube

Lee won Season 6 of the reality television show, along with Josh Bredl.

She was studying to be an ultrasound technician and was a power lifter before joining the competition, WWE said at the time.

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, and was the mother of three children. Her sister-in-law on social media said that she was "one of the most beautiful souls I’ve had the privilege to know."

Those in and around the wrestling world expressed shock and sadness online.

“Absolutely heart breaking, life is too short. Sara was awesome," WWE wrestler Sonya Deville tweeted, “sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones.”

Charlotte Flair, wrestler and the daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair, shared a memorial fund with the emoji of a broken heart.

“I’ll miss Sara forever," the wrestler Asuka wrote.