"Saturday Night Live" celebrated former Vice President Joe Biden's win against President Donald Trump in his bid for a second presidential term.

A show that had to be supplemented and remixed last-minute with Saturday morning's projection took delight in Trump's loss, with Jim Carrey's Biden calling the president a "loser" and making the "L" sign with his hand.

The cold open was a spoof of CNN coverage of "Election Night in America." Wolf Blitzer, played by Beck Bennett, said, "I know I’m supposed to be a neutral news anchor, but god damn it that feels good."

Biden appeared and said he can't believe he won. "It’s been so long since something good happened," he said.

"I've never felt so alive," said the 77-year-old. "Which is ironic because I’m not that alive."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph, was compelled to explain why mothers across America were emotional Saturday.

"Your mom is going to switch from laughing to crying to dancing pretty much all night," she said. "It’s not because she’s crazy. It’s because she’s drunk."

Harris then ribbed Trump.

"I’m just going to play a quick song on my phone," Harris said, before playing the meme-inspired track, "You about to lose your job."

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump appears on "Saturday Night Live" on Nov. 7. NBC

Alec Baldwin's Trump continued to claim that he won the election.

"As anyone who died halfway through Tuesday knows, I was elected the president of the United States," he said.

Biden pleaded for national unity in the wake of the contentious election.

"We need to go forward together," he said. "Unfortunately there are situations in life, and this is one of them, where there must be a winner and a ... loser," he said, elongating and emphasizing the word.

In his monologue, host Dave Chappelle criticized Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that when the president returned to the White House after being treated for Covid-19 last month, he "took off his mask, saluted the helicopter ... then walked right into the house, killed four more people."

The comedian suggested that Trump didn't look out for his friend Herman Cain, who died from the virus in July.

"That’s your leader," he said. "What kind of man makes sure he’s OK while his friends fight for their lives and die? A white man."

Chappelle had more dark humor regarding the pandemic, suggesting that mass shootings have receded since social distancing rules swept the nation in spring. "Something had to lock these murderous whites up and keep 'em in the house," he said.

Comedian Dave Chappelle hosts "Saturday Night Live." NBC

The comedian has bookended the Trump presidential years for "SNL." Four years ago, he said in a monologue shortly after Trump's win, "I'm wishing Donald Trump luck. And I'm going to give him a chance. And we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too."

On Saturday he said, "I would implore everybody to celebrate a day to remember."

News segment "Weekend Update" also focused on Biden's win.

Colin Jost noted that in 2016, when Trump lost the popular vote by more than 3 million, he blamed that figure on undocumented migrants voting illegally in places like California.

With Biden up by 4.5 million votes and counting, Jost suggested that the president hasn't done a good job securing the border with Mexico.

"By his own logic Trump let in 2 million more illegal immigrants, and they all voted for Biden," he said.

Jost also noted that in Trump's hometown of New York City, people celebrated in the streets when his loss was apparent. The world followed with celebrations far and wide, he said.

"Do you know how bad you have to be for Paris to ring church bells when you lose?" he said. "The whole world is celebrating like World War II just ended."