'Saturday Night Live' sees Trump as a man without a Covid-19 plan

"Saturday Night Live" hammered President Donald Trump for his lack of a clear plan to combat the spread of Covid-19, opening with a spoof of the last presidential debate.

It featured Alec Baldwin as Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and SNL alum Maya Rudolph as moderator Kristen Welker, introducing the event as "the second and, praise Jesus, final debate" of election season.

Trump repeatedly confused Welker with other prominent women of color, including Hoda Kotb, Padma Lakshmi and Mindy Kaling.

"Thank you Mindy," he said to Welker. "I love your project."

Trump was forced to defend his response to Covid-19, a disease that's been blamed for the deaths of nearly 226,000 Americans.

"We’re rounding the corner," he said. "In fact we’ve rounded so many corners we’ve gone all the way around the block and we’re back where we started in March."

Biden countered that Trump "doesn't even know what time it is. It's half past come on, man."

Under pressure to reveal his plan to combat the pandemic, the president said he would reveal, it but it's under audit "just like my taxes."

"People love how I've handled the Wu-Tang virus," he said.

Trump later called his plan "perfect," like "an L.A. 10": "She cute. She cute."

Biden said, "I have a plan, it's called Bidencare." But he then admitted it's just Obamacare.

To close the debate, Biden claimed that he's "ranked best midsize in my class by J.D. Power and associates."

Trump concluded with a list of communities supporting his bid for a second term, including "LGBTQanon."

"Saturday Night Live's" Colin Jost appears on the Weekend Update segment on Oct. 24, 2020. NBC

On the Weekend Update segment, co-host Colin Jost said the debate frustrated him because Biden should have just used his record as President Barack Obama's vice president to "dunk" on Trump.

"Show us your taxes, show us the vaccine, show us the wall, and show us what prison you locked Hillary in," he said Biden should have demanded.

Michael Che took issue with the president's claim that he was the least racist person in the room during the debate. It was, he said, "Only something the most racist person in the room would say."

Jost marveled that Trump's personal lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was allegedly caught in a compromising situation not by a muckraking newspaper but by a character portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen.

"Some of the best investigative journalism," he said, "is being done by Borat."