By Doha Madani

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson, who has been open about his struggles with mental illness, spoke out on Instagram about getting bullied online for nine months, but assured his followers he would not let it drive him to suicide.

Davidson was thrust into the spotlight this year when news broke that he was dating singer Ariana Grande. The pair broke off their engagement in October after only a few months of dating.

Davidson was also the subject of criticism last month when he did a "Weekend Update" sketch that mocked congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw who lost an eye in combat.

"I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference," Davidson, who has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months."

"I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't," he wrote.

The "SNL" star has addressed the dangers of social media before and deleted his photos from Instagram in July, after telling fans, "The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good."

Davidson returned to Instagram in September.