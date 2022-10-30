Saturday's $825M Powerball jackpot is the game's second-largest after weeks without a big winner

With no immediate winners reported at Thursday's drawing, Saturday's Powerball jackpot grew to roughly $825 million, its second-largest ever.

If a winner from Saturday night’s drawing comes forward, they’ll be able to take more than $410 million in cash and lay claim to the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, Powerball officials said in a statement.

If there’s no winner, the jackpot that’s been rolling over since early August will expand anew until Monday night’s drawing, when it's expected to be an estimated $1 billion, officials said. It would be the 37th time a Powerball drawing turned up no jackpot winner.

A lottery ticket display at a market in Prospect, Pa., shows the jackpot amount for the Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, drawing of the Powerball lottery. Keith Srakocic / AP

Organizers said the expanding jackpot has drawn more purchases of the game's $2 tickets. "A Powerball jackpot this size has a lot of people dreaming big," Drew Svitko, group product chair of Powerball, said in the statement Saturday.

The estimated $825 jackpot was the largest Powerball prize of 2022 so far, organizers said. And it was the second largest overall, next to the nearly 1.6 billion jackpot shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee after a drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.

On Aug. 3, a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win the last Powerball jackpot to pay. The ticket was worth $206.9 million.